Matt Hancock issues huge update over Boris Johnson returning to wor

Tamworth Herald Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Matt Hancock issues huge update over Boris Johnson returning to worMatt Hancock described the Prime Minister on Friday as being in an "ebullient" state while recovering at his Chequers country retreat.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister is in good shape

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister is in good shape 01:49

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "in good shape", taking calls and speaking to colleagues, but a decision on his return to work has not yet been made. Johnson spent a week in hospital with Covid-19 earlier this month. He is still convalescing at his...

