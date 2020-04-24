Matt Hancock issues huge update over Boris Johnson returning to wor

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "in good shape", taking calls and speaking to colleagues, but a decision on his return to work has not yet been made. Johnson spent a week in hospital with Covid-19 earlier this month. He is still convalescing at his...
