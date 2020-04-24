Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes prop admission on Graham Norton Show Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has admitted she has kept a cheeky prop from Fleabag. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jaqs @KillingEve Killing Eve without Sandra and Jodie makes no sense. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, come pick up your baby https://t.co/oL7d1rOVOP 2 days ago Tanima I see Phoebe waller-bridge and it makes me happy. What is it about her? 3 days ago 𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫🔖 ok i haven’t seen the new season yet but am i tacky lesbian for thinking Killing Eve is genuinely good?? I’ve been… https://t.co/SI7Hgj7Jp0 4 days ago julia phoebe waller-bridge produced killing eve wow it makes sense now, she's brilliant 6 days ago Elizabeth Withey Makes me think of @fleabag and the formidable imagination of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Dear sweet Boo would have done s… https://t.co/hgW6StGOGa 6 days ago sentient haze cloud Finally watched the second season of Fleabag and then had a panic attack about it. Very rare that anything makes me… https://t.co/4iLDonLP1b 6 days ago