Trump ridiculed for 'disinfectant injection' cure idea for coronavirus Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The President claimed 'injections of disinfectant' could be used as a potential solution to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The President claimed 'injections of disinfectant' could be used as a potential solution to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment 00:32 US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

