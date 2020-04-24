Gogglebox star says weight loss helped him survive coronavirus Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper has said he credits his weight loss with helping him survive coronavirus. 👓 View full article

