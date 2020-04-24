Global  

Big Night In appeal on BBC One: £27million raised for Children in Need and Comic Relief

Hereford Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A number of Britain’s most recognisable faces united to entertain the nation as part of BBC One’s Big Night In - which raised millions for charity.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch

Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch 00:41

 Prince William and Stephen Fry teamed up for a sketch revisiting beloved British sitcom Blackadder during the BBC's The Big Night In COVID-19 TV appeal.

