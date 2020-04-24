Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Andy Cohen, a coronavirus survivor, launches scathing attack on ‘antiquated’ blood donation ban stopping him from saving lives

Andy Cohen, a coronavirus survivor, launches scathing attack on ‘antiquated’ blood donation ban stopping him from saving lives

PinkNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Andy Cohen has launched a blistering attack on an “antiquated” rule which prevents him from giving blood as a sexually active gay man. Up until April 2, gay and bisexual men in the United States had to abstain from sex for a 12-month period in order to be eligible to donate blood. Earlier this month, …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

veroca327

Veronica Cotrina RT @thedailybeast: Coronavirus survivor @Andy demands end to anti-gay law so he can donate blood and help save lives: https://t.co/0X1TbvlL… 10 minutes ago

MattMooshian

Matt Mooshian @ 🏡 “I was told that, due to antiquated and discriminatory guidelines by the FDA to prevent HIV, I am ineligible to don… https://t.co/dTAUXKspHQ 36 minutes ago

gemmahentsch

Gemma Hentsch RT @PinkNews: Andy Cohen, a coronavirus survivor, launches scathing attack on ‘antiquated’ blood donation ban stopping him from saving live… 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Andy Cohen, a coronavirus survivor, launches scathing attack on ‘antiquated’ blood donation ban stopping him from s… https://t.co/Jt8mA6XnjK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.