Andy Cohen, a coronavirus survivor, launches scathing attack on ‘antiquated’ blood donation ban stopping him from saving lives Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Andy Cohen has launched a blistering attack on an “antiquated” rule which prevents him from giving blood as a sexually active gay man. Up until April 2, gay and bisexual men in the United States had to abstain from sex for a 12-month period in order to be eligible to donate blood. Earlier this month, …... 👓 View full article

