Taylor Swift eviscerates her ‘shamelessly greedy’ old label for releasing a new live album without her permission

PinkNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has lashed out at her “shamelessly greedy” old record label for releasing a new live album without her permission. The album, titled Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008, features live performances from a 12-year-old radio show Swift performed at. The singer hit out at her old record label Big...
News video: Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album

Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album 00:43

 Taylor Swift is putting the bosses of her old record label on blast again for releasing a 12-year-old live performance and claiming it's much more recent.

