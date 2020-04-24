Taylor Swift eviscerates her ‘shamelessly greedy’ old label for releasing a new live album without her permission Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Taylor Swift has lashed out at her “shamelessly greedy” old record label for releasing a new live album without her permission. The album, titled Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008, features live performances from a 12-year-old radio show Swift performed at. The singer hit out at her old record label Big... 👓 View full article

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 4 hours ago Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album 00:43 Taylor Swift is putting the bosses of her old record label on blast again for releasing a 12-year-old live performance and claiming it's much more recent.

