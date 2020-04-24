Little Britain revives painfully outdated ‘I’m a lady’ sketch, despite Matt Lucas claiming he regrets ‘cruel’ anti-trans jokes Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The comedy sketch show Little Britain returned to our screens last night, bringing with it a cruel, anti-trans joke that should have been left in the past. Matt Lucas and David Walliams took part in the BBC’s Big Night In, a three-hour charity marathon by Children in Need and Comic Relief to raise money for the... 👓 View full article

