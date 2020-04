Busy start on coronavirus frontline for Salvation Army chief Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sandy Reynolds took over the Drip Road branch on March 16 - and was immediately handed the challenge of supporting vulnerable people in the area. Sandy Reynolds took over the Drip Road branch on March 16 - and was immediately handed the challenge of supporting vulnerable people in the area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this