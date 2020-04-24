TV presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72 after suffering stroke

Former BBC Watchdog presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Liam Alexander RT @itvnews: TV presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72 https://t.co/QUeVoiUhQ3 https://t.co/GGDlQDqFOb 1 minute ago Andrew Brooks RT @SkyNewsBreak: Former TV presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72 following a stroke 3 minutes ago Matthew Stephenson RT @BBCScotlandNews: Former BBC Watchdog presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72 https://t.co/ytLydxg1E9 3 minutes ago lisa dunlop Former Watchdog presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72 https://t.co/G905yz6RdT via @yahooNewsUK 3 minutes ago Die Rechtsanwaeldin RT @SkyNews: TV presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood dies https://t.co/xhQC8klRkF 4 minutes ago grumpy RT @guardian: Former Watchdog presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72 https://t.co/muHiesxp9a 5 minutes ago Alison Ballinger RT @CharmaineScamm1: Deepest condolences to John Stapleton and family and friends of #LynneFauldsWood. RIP 💔 Watchdog presenter Lynn Fauld… 5 minutes ago Dorothy Wilson RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING TV presenter Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72 after stroke https://t.co/7oyxe5auns https://t.co/Ahw66rNlv9 5 minutes ago