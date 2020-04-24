Anti-feminist YouTuber doubles down on vile Jess Phillips rape joke while leaping to the defence of a gay men’s rights activist Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Anti-feminist YouTuber Carl Benjamin has doubled down on his vile rape joke about Labour MP Jess Phillips in a video defending a men’s rights activist. In a video uploaded Thursday (April 23), former UKIP candidate Benjamin jumped to the defence of retired gay porn actor turned men’s rights activist Philipp... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this