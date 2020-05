Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Drag Race: Untucked season 12 lets fans in on all the backstage drama, conflama and shenanigans. But the UK faces a wait, and as of this week, US viewers will also need to hold out a little later for the spin-off. As Drag Race fans likely already know, if you aren’t watching Untucked, you’re only …... 👓 View full article