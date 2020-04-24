Anderson Cooper is truly all of us as Las Vegas’ mayor defies science and logic to say she wants to reopen the city’s hotels and casinos

Anderson Cooper’s palpable frustration while interviewing the mayor of Las Vegas was truly relatable to those baffled by the US coronavirus response. The CNN journalist questioned Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman about her desire to re-open the city’s casinos, hotels and stadiums in the midst of a pandemic that has...

