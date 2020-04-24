Foal named Captain Tom following social media competition
Friday, 24 April 2020 () A foal has been named Captain Tom in tribute to Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore, after a horse charity held a social media competition to pick a name.
