Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Foal named Captain Tom following social media competition

Foal named Captain Tom following social media competition

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A foal has been named Captain Tom in tribute to Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore, after a horse charity held a social media competition to pick a name.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday

Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday 00:42

 A school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with thousands of cards from well-wishers across the globe for Captain Tom Moore’s upcoming 100th birthday. The Second World War veteran, widely known as Captain Tom, has raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

British trains play birthday tune for centenarian Captain Tom Moore [Video]

British trains play birthday tune for centenarian Captain Tom Moore

Great Western Railway creates train horn song, tooting happy birthday for Captain Tom Moore. Video credit: @GWRHelp.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:35Published
British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday [Video]

British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday

Great Western Railway creates train horn song, tooting happy birthday for Captain Tom Moore. Video credit: @GWRHelp.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rangoli is back on Twitter? Here’s the truth

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had a rather controversial exit from Twitter last week. After she posted a controversial statement on social media, her...
IndiaTimes

Celebrity Social Media, April 28, 2020

Did you read Rob Lowe’s comments about Tom Cruise? If not, click here because it’s an illuminating anecdote. Rob said that when they were young bucks, they...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this