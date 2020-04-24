Dominic Cummings ‘attended meetings’ of key scientific group on Covid-19 Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been taking part in meetings of the senior scientists advising the Government on the coronavirus outbreak, it has been reported. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this