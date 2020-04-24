Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag live extends online run after raising £830,000

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 2 hours ago Phoebe Waller-Bridge was ‘shocked’ when she re-read her original 'Fleabag' script 01:05 Phoebe Waller-Bridge was ‘shocked’ when she re-read her original 'Fleabag' script The star - whose live stage show was adapted into a hit BBC Three comedy - admitted she even left herself stunned when she revisited her script years after first taking the project to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival....