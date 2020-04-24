Global  

There’s a glaringly obvious difference in the way Sam Smith on Big Night In was reported compared with cis celebrities

PinkNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Sam Smith was among the dozens of stars who performed on the BBC’s Big Night In last night, which raised more than £27 million for COVID-19 relief. Children in Need and Comic Relief joined forces for the first time for the three-hour show, which saw celebrities from BBC favourites like Little Britain, Doctor Who and...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sam Smith didn't mean to upset anyone with their emotional quarantine pictures

Sam Smith didn't mean to upset anyone with their emotional quarantine pictures 00:38

 Sam Smith says their emotional quarantine pictures were not posted in a "nasty way", as he admitted they were posted at a "bad" time.

AlixWhoIsAlix

Alix LMD RT @PinkNews: There’s a glaringly obvious difference in the way Sam Smith on Big Night In was reported compared with cis celebrities https:… 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews There’s a glaringly obvious difference in the way Sam Smith on Big Night In was reported compared with cis celebrit… https://t.co/GT1QlfF3Yn 1 hour ago

