Statler Brothers bass singer Harold Reid dies at 80

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group The Statler Brothers, has died at the age of 80 after a long battle with kidney failure.
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He...
Seattle Times

Harold Reid of Gospel & Country Group Statler Brothers Passes Away at 80

Harold Reid, who was part of the Grammy Award winning group The Statler Brothers, has sadly died. The bass singer was 80 and died after a long battle with kidney...
Just Jared

