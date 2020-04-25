Gogglebox issues statement as social distancing row erupts Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Gogglebox has been criticised by social media users over allegedly breaking the lockdown advice with two of its most popular characters. Gogglebox has been criticised by social media users over allegedly breaking the lockdown advice with two of its most popular characters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Gogglebox issues statement as social distancing row erupts over Ellie and Izzi https://t.co/MjsS4vtbXX 16 minutes ago