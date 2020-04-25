Daisy Edgar-Jones on starring in TV adaption of Normal People and working with an intimacy coach for steamy scenes

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Even on Zoom's video chat - where, let's face it, only a rarefied few look in any way presentable - Daisy Edgar-Jones commands a riveting, luminous presence. With huge espresso eyes and alabaster skin, the 21-year-old is equal parts sunny enthusiasm, measured politeness and fragility. Little wonder, then, that Lenny Abrahamson found his Marianne as soon as she walked in the door of the Dublin auditions for Normal People, the long-awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel. Even on Zoom's video chat - where, let's face it, only a rarefied few look in any way presentable - Daisy Edgar-Jones commands a riveting, luminous presence. With huge espresso eyes and alabaster skin, the 21-year-old is equal parts sunny enthusiasm, measured politeness and fragility. Little wonder, then, that Lenny Abrahamson found his Marianne as soon as she walked in the door of the Dublin auditions for Normal People, the long-awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan 'mostly back to normal' as US citizen explores recently reopened city 00:51 These are the scenes from Wuhan, Hubei province on April 23 over a week after lockdown measures were eased. Wuhan was put into lockdown on January 23 earlier this year after the coronavirus appeared to have originated from the city. The city was in lockdown for over two months and measures were...