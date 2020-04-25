Global  

Daisy Edgar-Jones on starring in TV adaption of Normal People and working with an intimacy coach for steamy scenes

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Daisy Edgar-Jones on starring in TV adaption of Normal People and working with an intimacy coach for steamy scenesEven on Zoom's video chat - where, let's face it, only a rarefied few look in any way presentable - Daisy Edgar-Jones commands a riveting, luminous presence. With huge espresso eyes and alabaster skin, the 21-year-old is equal parts sunny enthusiasm, measured politeness and fragility. Little wonder, then, that Lenny Abrahamson found his Marianne as soon as she walked in the door of the Dublin auditions for Normal People, the long-awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel.
