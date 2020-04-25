Global  

Jeff Goldblum inspires fierce discussion about LGBT+ acceptance in Islam after divisive RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance

PinkNews Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Jeff Goldblum questioning whether Islam is “anti-homosexuality” and “anti-woman” while guest judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race has sparked intense discussion amongst fans. Goldblum appeared as a guest judge on episode nine of the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which featured a...
