RIP. Death notices printed in the Hereford Times, edition April 23

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

RONALD ANDERSON ‘TERRY’ of Leominster. Passed away peacefully on 16th April 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved Husband to Sandra. Loving Father to Sarah, Jonathan and Paul. Grandad to Toni, Aaron, Bethany and Lily. Brother to Philip and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Private family Funeral Service will take place. All enquiries to Leominster Funeralcare, 17 Drapers Lane, Leominster. HR6 8ND (01568) 612225 👓 View full article

