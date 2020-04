Robert Webb on his lasting friendship with Peep Show co-star David Mitchell and how writing gives him more satisfaction than acting Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

He used to be part of a double-act with comedian David Mitchell, starring in Peep Show and That Mitchell And Webb Look, but Robert Webb says not working together as much has truly helped their friendship.

