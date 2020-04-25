John Stapleton's heartbreaking statement after Lynn Faulds Wood's death Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

She died after suffering a stroke, according to her family. She died after suffering a stroke, according to her family. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live John Stapleton's heartbreaking statement after Lynn Faulds Wood's death https://t.co/bvQRYb0Ini 37 minutes ago