Britain becomes fifth country to top 20,000 Covid-19 deaths Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The UK has become the fifth country to pass 20,000 deaths in hospital from Covid-19, behind the US, Italy, Spain and France. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this j RT @heraldscotland: In reality, deaths in the UK from coronavirus probably topped 20,000 several days ago https://t.co/fks5NUiARk 29 minutes ago HeraldScotland In reality, deaths in the UK from coronavirus probably topped 20,000 several days ago https://t.co/fks5NUiARk 37 minutes ago NEWSONSCOTLAND Britain becomes fifth country to top 20,000 Covid-19 deaths https://t.co/2A965XvvmB #Scotland https://t.co/PkWajtTVhN 39 minutes ago Films4You Britain becomes fifth country to top 20,000 Covid-19 deaths https://t.co/yCeMjAzvFI via @yahooNewsUK 1 hour ago Jane [email protected]_jane RT @STForeignDesk: Coronavirus: Britain becomes fifth country with over 20,000 deaths https://t.co/yt8jLkh8dc 1 hour ago Eamon Dillon Coronavirus Latest Updates: Another 52 people have died from Covid-19 and 377 new cases confirmed https://t.co/laJeeNFI6y 1 hour ago EverythingNorthEast NEWS: Britain becomes fifth country to pass 20,000 coronavirus deaths - https://t.co/0X3K6oLrym 1 hour ago James RT @TheNorthernEcho: The latest national coronavirus figures show Britain has passed a troubling milestone number of deaths https://t.co/I2… 1 hour ago