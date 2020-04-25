Global  

Sage ‘absolutely about scientists and experts’ amid Dominic Cummings row

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The medical director of NHS England has declined to comment on whether or not Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings made contributions to a meeting of scientists advising the Government on the coronavirus outbreak.
