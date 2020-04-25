Sage ‘absolutely about scientists and experts’ amid Dominic Cummings row Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The medical director of NHS England has declined to comment on whether or not Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings made contributions to a meeting of scientists advising the Government on the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

