BBC Breakfast presenter gloriously shuts down tweet about her dress sense Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Naga Munchetty's fashion was up for discussion after a weekend broadcast. Naga Munchetty's fashion was up for discussion after a weekend broadcast. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) BBC Breakfast presenter gloriously shuts down tweet about her dress sense: https://t.co/B1PQVlcwBS 5 minutes ago In Style Woman BBC Breakfast presenter gloriously shuts down tweet about her dress sense https://t.co/mbT7zDaSVC 6 minutes ago