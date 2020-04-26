Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Donald Trump's latest coronavirus cure gaffe clears up one thing... he is insane

Donald Trump's latest coronavirus cure gaffe clears up one thing... he is insane

Daily Record Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump's latest coronavirus cure gaffe clears up one thing... he is insaneJohn Niven watched Trump's news conference live from the White House and says the US president is a maniac who is going to get a lot of his citizens killed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Dr. Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Cures’

Dr. Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Cures’ 02:11

 President Donald Trump suggested bleach injections could be a cure for coronavirus. It’s the latest in a long line of bogus treatments that he’s considered.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.