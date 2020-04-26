Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Police send home tourists from Slough, Enfield and Birmingham

Police send home tourists from Slough, Enfield and Birmingham

Gloucester Citizen Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Police send home tourists from Slough, Enfield and BirminghamIt has been a busy weekend for police in Gloucestershire as tourists from as far away as Enfield head to the county's beauty spots, despite lockdown rules being in place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.