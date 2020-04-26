Police send home tourists from Slough, Enfield and Birmingham Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

It has been a busy weekend for police in Gloucestershire as tourists from as far away as Enfield head to the county's beauty spots, despite lockdown rules being in place. It has been a busy weekend for police in Gloucestershire as tourists from as far away as Enfield head to the county's beauty spots, despite lockdown rules being in place. 👓 View full article

