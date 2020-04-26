Global  

Public must accept tough lockdown restrictions as 'new normal', Dominic Raab says

Independent Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The public must accept "the new normal" of tough restrictions lasting for many months, Dominic Raab says, as he played down an early easing of the lockdown.
