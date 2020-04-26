Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons to stay in the closet or leave the Neighborhood

Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons to stay in the closet or leave the Neighborhood

PinkNews Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Francois Clemmons, who played Officer Clemmons on the classic children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, has claimed that Mister Rogers told him to stay in the closet and marry a woman. The show, which ran between 1968 and 2001, was beloved by generations of Americans. Clemmons was a regular on the series...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_1jl4

News_1jl4 Noticias Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons not to come out .. DailyMailUK - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCur… https://t.co/hgoH0xnIX6 46 minutes ago

CBDX61

CBDX6 New Tumblr post: "Mister Rogers Told Co-Star Don't Come Out as Gay, and Marry a Woman" https://t.co/GzfPfNjrwf CBDX6 4 hours ago

carbared

Carol Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons not to come out as gay https://t.co/HiQolWvl8s 4 hours ago

HelenofPeel

Helen O'Peel Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons not to come out as gay https://t.co/3lyXJywmdI via @MailOnline 5 hours ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Mister Rogers Told Co-Star Don't Come Out as Gay, and Marry a Woman - https://t.co/lA9WzQekoE 6 hours ago

Kaygirl8Lawana

lawana gilbert- Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons not to come out as gay 😢 https://t.co/gdS313SyBA 7 hours ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones Mister Rogers Told Co-Star Don’t Come Out as Gay, and Marry a Woman https://t.co/4NBXpqJqMA 9 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Mister Rogers told co-star Officer Clemmons not to come out as gay because it would 'threaten his dream' https://t.co/qMNZtCu9zv 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.