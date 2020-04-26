Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus vaccine 'unlikely to come this year', says Dominic Raab

Coronavirus vaccine 'unlikely to come this year', says Dominic Raab

Nottingham Post Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus vaccine 'unlikely to come this year', says Dominic Raab'There are researchers all over the world trying to identify a vaccine'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roisin1936

ROISIN1936 RT @DailyMailUK: Dominic Raab admits coronavirus vaccine is 'unlikely to come this year' despite human trials starting this week https://t.… 6 seconds ago

JSEBASTIANMURUA

JUAN SEBASTIAN MURUA Dominic Raab admits Covid-19 vaccine is 'unlikely to come this year' https://t.co/M8KVbIlsqp via @MailOnline 56 seconds ago

PMLN_Lover_

I am Nawaz Sharif RT @KhawajaMAsif: Dominic Raab says coronavirus vaccine 'unlikely to come this year' https://t.co/xV1tAsnTJU 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.