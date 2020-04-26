Shrieks of joy rang out Sunday in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Debbie Rogers RT @sentineltribune: BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to go outside and pla… 8 minutes ago gj1023 RT @itvnews: Children in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown eases https://t.co/OYJfWJGN3U https://t.co/x4VISPA4Ew 11 minutes ago Kat Kringskeep RT @NewsHour: The sound of children shouting and the rattle of bikes on the pavement after the 44-day seclusion of Spain’s youngest citizen… 17 minutes ago PBS NewsHour The sound of children shouting and the rattle of bikes on the pavement after the 44-day seclusion of Spain’s younge… https://t.co/fE4mHHYq68 58 minutes ago LondonLovesBusiness RT @andrewsduncan1: Children in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown eases. 🇪🇸😷👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #SpainLockdown https://t.co/lDrXSF3Qqo 1 hour ago CBS 21 News Shrieks of joy rang out Sunday in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first… https://t.co/bZHDs7Roug 1 hour ago Andrew Duncan Children in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown eases. 🇪🇸😷👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #SpainLockdown https://t.co/lDrXSF3Qqo 2 hours ago