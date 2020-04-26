Global  

Children in Spain relish outdoor hour as lockdown eases

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Shrieks of joy rang out Sunday in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown

Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown 01:18

 Children in Spain are finally allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity on Sunday as authorities ease coronavirus lockdown. Olivia Chan reports.

