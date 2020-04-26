Global  

Boris Johnson back to work on Monday after more than three weeks out of action

Wales Online Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson back to work on Monday after more than three weeks out of actionAccording to his deputy, the PM is 'raring to go'
News video: British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.

