Boris Johnson back to work on Monday after more than three weeks out of action

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

According to his deputy, the PM is 'raring to go' According to his deputy, the PM is 'raring to go' 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 13 hours ago British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.