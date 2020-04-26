Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Celebrities, sports stars and public take part in 2.6 Challenge

Celebrities, sports stars and public take part in 2.6 Challenge

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
A five-year-old boy who ran 26 miles across 10 days is one of hundreds of people who have taken part in the 2.6 Challenge to support UK charities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmc4816

The Spaceman I find it wholly, wholly disturbing how easily the general British public, sports stars, companies and so called ce… https://t.co/SIqTtPaaYy 3 hours ago

HelenRollasonCC

Helen Rollason CC Today is the day! The 2.6 Challenge has begun! Celebrities, sports stars and members of the Great British public ha… https://t.co/bxzwtZN7oz 3 hours ago

hmcolton

Hannah Colton RT @radiomarisa: I want to see celebrities and pop stars and sports heroes delivering public health messages RN. People don’t believe the n… 1 week ago

lwwilson2

willie wilson @GentleStorm7 @RyanAFournier Everyone involved with any sort of interfacing with public, is a Democrat. They fear… https://t.co/ql3QVEEAq0 1 week ago

radiomarisa

Marisa Demarco I want to see celebrities and pop stars and sports heroes delivering public health messages RN. People don’t believ… https://t.co/fOLilxRoa5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.