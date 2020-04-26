Global  

Drug used in HIV treatment triples in price after being rejected for coronavirus use

PinkNews Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The patent owners of a HIV drug have tripled its price after failing to get its use approved for coronavirus treatment. The drug crofelemer, marketed as Mytesi, is used to treat diarrhoea that can be caused by anti-viral drugs, specifically Remdesivir. On March 21, drugmaker Jaguar Health asked the FDA to approve Mytesi...
