Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

These five lesbians have – shockingly – had enough of being asked why they love cats and hate men. Why do lesbians have short hair? Who is ‘the man’ in the relationship? How do lesbians have sex? These are all questions lesbians are persistently asked – even by people who have never met you before …... 👓 View full article