Recent related videos from verified sources San Diego schools caught off guard by Gov. Newsom idea to reopen in July



Schools across San Diego County say they were caught off guard by Governor Gavin Newsom’s idea to start the school year in July. Credit: KSWB Duration: 02:05 Published 3 days ago Dohn Social Distancing High School Graduation



The coronavirus pandemic has forced most schools to put graduation plans on hold. Some schools are planning virtual ceremonies, while others have delayed the big day with hopes an event can safely be.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:23 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Four NRL players fined for flouting social distancing rules SYDNEY (AP) — Critics’ concerns about the National Rugby League’s push to restart during the coronavirus pandemic have been compounded by sanctions against...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



In pictures: New Zealanders gather in their bubbles to pay their respects on Anzac Day The Covid-19 lockdown took away the Anzac Day dawn parades but New Zealanders did not let the pandemic stop them from paying their respects to our war heroes.Up...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this