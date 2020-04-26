Global  

Race Across The World winners reveal surprise donation

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Race Across The World winners Emon and Jamiul have pledged £10,000 of their prize money to help children sleeping rough in the countries they passed through on their journey across South America.
