Australians take to Covid-19 tracking app Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australians have been quick to embrace their government’s new voluntary coronavirus tracking app, despite some privacy concerns. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mimi Wallace RT @DrJamesVassie: An app is an excellent way of tracking COVID-19 exposures. But it will take a lot to convince the public to trust the Go… 15 hours ago 😷🔥🌏 Dr James Vassie An app is an excellent way of tracking COVID-19 exposures. But it will take a lot to convince the public to trust t… https://t.co/TZJmWcTHw4 18 hours ago