Bristol Firewood As Aldi's fire pits and log burners return, here are our favourite garden products https://t.co/xm9r5H4nFJ 2 days ago

gj1023 RT @MetroUK: They proved very popular last year, and now they're back! 🔥 https://t.co/nX1jO3ubSx 2 days ago

Metro They proved very popular last year, and now they're back! 🔥 https://t.co/nX1jO3ubSx 2 days ago

🇺🇸 JEWEL 🇺🇸 RT @YOUMagSocial: .@AldiUK has brought back its sellout fire pits and log burners at amazing prices https://t.co/01P7Lu0ebW https://t.co/wn… 2 days ago

YOU Magazine .@AldiUK has brought back its sellout fire pits and log burners at amazing prices https://t.co/01P7Lu0ebW https://t.co/wnCpytFfIU 2 days ago

Gerald Elaine Thomas Aldi Fire Pits And Log Burners Are Available From Next Week https://t.co/U9WbKKifV9 2 days ago

Hat Tottins #NHSLove #BackTo60 #GreersLaw 🕷 RT @MirrorMoney: Aldi is bringing back its popular log burners and fire pits next week https://t.co/dHsEacynlG https://t.co/l59uWlNdsE 2 days ago