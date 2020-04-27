Special postmark issued to celebrate ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amy Murphy RT @PA: Millions of letters and parcels across the UK will be stamped with the postmark for Captain Tom’s 100th birthday during the last we… 56 minutes ago Old Bowler Absolutely Marvelous! 'Special celebratory postmark issued to celebrate Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday'. https://t.co/J8EA7tWC2T 7 hours ago PA Media Millions of letters and parcels across the UK will be stamped with the postmark for Captain Tom’s 100th birthday du… https://t.co/9cHd0YDfvE 10 hours ago