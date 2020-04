Coronavirus updates: Boris Johnson returns to work as Northern Ireland death toll rises to 299 Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday after a three-week sickness after contracting coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday after a three-week sickness after contracting coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 15 hours ago Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street 01:23 Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street and will start work again tomorrow after recovering from coronavirus. You Might Like

Tweets about this