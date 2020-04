Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald singing while boozing in their homes is, without doubt, the best thing to come out of coronavirus lockdown so far. The three Broadway stars united digitally to celebrate gay musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday. Streep, Baranski and McDonald... 👓 View full article