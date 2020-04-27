Captain Tom Moore to be honoured with Royal Mail postmark on 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart as his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday. The war veteran has already raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden and his...
