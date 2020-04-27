Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Captain Tom Moore to be honoured with Royal Mail postmark on 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore to be honoured with Royal Mail postmark on 100th birthday

Independent Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
'We are honoured to issue a special postmark in celebration of his 100th birthday,' says Royal Mail
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore tops UK singles chart in time for his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore tops UK singles chart in time for his 100th birthday 01:07

 Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart as his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday. The war veteran has already raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden and his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gary13218959ry

Gary RT @BBCLookNorth: Keighley-born Captain Tom Moore honoured with special birthday postmark after raising £29m for the NHS: https://t.co/nSxy… 3 minutes ago

richardupuy

richard dupuy RT @itvnews: Captain Tom Moore honoured with special postmark to celebrate 100th birthday https://t.co/4CkPIGAhW6 https://t.co/xbxm4sRp5X 4 minutes ago

RosettaTickner

ROSETTA TICKNER RT @Independent: Captain Tom Moore to be honoured with Royal Mail postmark on 100th birthday https://t.co/y5CAapqgEs 15 minutes ago

TheOliveLeeds

The Olive - Chapel Allerton RT @BBCLeeds: Keighley-born Captain Tom Moore honoured with special birthday postmark after raising £29m for the NHS: https://t.co/uDIxzrTi… 20 minutes ago