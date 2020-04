Credit: TomoNews US - Published 1 day ago 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29 02:17 WASHINGTON — A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch. Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is estimated by NASA to be between 1.8 to 4.1 kilometers wide. It takes Asteroid 1998 OR2 three...