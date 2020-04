Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at ‘moment of maximum risk’: Boris Johnson gave a speech in Downing Street as he returned… 2 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at ‘moment of maximum risk’: Boris Johnson gave a speech in Downing Street as… https://t.co/c2GWnVDrGH 3 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at ‘moment of maximum risk’ https://t.co/v4Lo3Nemds 4 minutes ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk': Boris Johnson gave a speech in Downing… https://t.co/4p8dHA2XrC 18 minutes ago

Cora Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk' https://t.co/9zoxuDePc5 #IHeartPolitics 24 minutes ago

Davo Boris Johnson warns against relaxing UK lockdown as he returns to work after battle with coronavirus https://t.co/i1TNUNcsuU 34 minutes ago

Daniel Davis #coronavirus #UK #twitter Boris Johnson warns against relaxing UK lockdown as he returns to work following illness https://t.co/zkDecNidZa 37 minutes ago