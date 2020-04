Miriam Margolyes talks candidly about the heartbreak of self-isolating away from her partner of 52 years and we’re not crying, you are Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Miriam Margolyes had the most, well, Miriam Margolyes approach to being separated from her partner during the coronavirus lockdown. The British-Australian actor, 78, has been in a relationship with academic Heather Sutherland for decades, preferring to live separately for personal space reasons. But since the government... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🏳️‍🌈 ((Cheekybudda)) 🏳️‍🌈 RT @PinkNews: Miriam Margolyes talks candidly about the heartbreak of self-isolating away from her partner of 52 years and we’re not crying… 55 minutes ago PinkNews Miriam Margolyes talks candidly about the heartbreak of self-isolating away from her partner of 52 years and we’re… https://t.co/GyLA980pfb 1 hour ago ъรεս RT @pinknews: Miriam Margolyes talks candidly about the heartbreak of self-isolating away from her partner of 52 ye… https://t.co/josjPBow6i 1 hour ago