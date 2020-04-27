Global  

One News Page > UK News > £60,000 payment for NHS and social care staff who die from coronavirus

£60,000 payment for NHS and social care staff who die from coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
£60,000 payment for NHS and social care staff who die from coronavirusGovernment announces payments for families of NHS staff and carers who die in fight against covid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff

Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff 01:23

 Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new life assurance scheme for the families of frontline staff who die from Covid-19. He told the Downing Street briefing that 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff had died so far. “I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must...

