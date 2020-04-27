Furlough scheme could be extended to July - according to Rishi Sunak

Small businesses will be able to secure a loan worth up to £50,000 with the Government guaranteeing 100% of the risk in the latest emergency scheme aimed at helping firms survive the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the “bounce back loans” would have the interest paid by the...
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gives an update on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic. More than 140,000 firms have applied to the Government’s job retention scheme since 8am..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Rishi Sunak admitted ministers were looking at ways to wind down the scheme – which is currently due to run to the end of June – and ease people back into... Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Tamworth Herald