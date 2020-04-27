Global  

Furlough scheme could be extended to July - according to Rishi Sunak

Tamworth Herald Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Furlough scheme could be extended to July - according to Rishi SunakBut the Chancellor has also suggested the furlough scheme could yet be extended as the country faces the unprecedented health crisis.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses

Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses 01:07

 Small businesses will be able to secure a loan worth up to £50,000 with the Government guaranteeing 100% of the risk in the latest emergency scheme aimed at helping firms survive the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the “bounce back loans” would have the interest paid by the...

